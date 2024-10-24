Sweeney & Michel LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sweeney & Michel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPM stock opened at $223.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
