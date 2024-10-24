Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.60 and traded as high as $64.87. Swisscom shares last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 4,992 shares changing hands.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCMWY

Swisscom Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

(Get Free Report)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.