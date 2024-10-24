Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $164.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.92.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

