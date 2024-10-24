Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $195.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.13. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,561,000 after purchasing an additional 156,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,684,000 after acquiring an additional 192,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after acquiring an additional 666,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

