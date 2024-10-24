Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) PT Lowered to $202.00

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLN. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

TLN stock opened at $183.07 on Monday. Talen Energy has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $197.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $1.33. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talen Energy will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,464,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,967,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

