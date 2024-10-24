Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $72,345,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 239.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after buying an additional 557,832 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,720,000 after acquiring an additional 360,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after acquiring an additional 271,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,085,794,000 after acquiring an additional 252,729 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

TRGP stock opened at $165.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.25. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $167.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

