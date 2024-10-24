TD Cowen Raises United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $400.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.33.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $352.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $377.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $2,855,916.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,277.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,782 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $2,855,916.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,277.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,293.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,412 shares of company stock valued at $36,470,922 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after acquiring an additional 436,851 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after acquiring an additional 262,222 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,240 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

