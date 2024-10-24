TD Cowen Trims Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Target Price to $484.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $589.00 to $484.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELV. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.07.

ELV opened at $415.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.88. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $397.98 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

