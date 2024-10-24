TD Securities Trims Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Target Price to C$3.50

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CXB. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.32.

TSE:CXB opened at C$2.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.08. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,050 shares of company stock worth $29,074 and sold 232,721 shares worth $637,453. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

