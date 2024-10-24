Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at $300,502.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,377 shares of company stock valued at $438,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 395.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,665 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 195.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 63,028 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 170.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 188.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

