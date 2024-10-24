Teleflex (TFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Teleflex to post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY24 guidance at $13.80-14.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 13.800-14.200 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $237.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $257.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,159.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

