Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

