Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 359.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,084,000 after purchasing an additional 283,344 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 151.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 367,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,744,000 after purchasing an additional 221,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,423,000 after purchasing an additional 203,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $72,455,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.