Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $50.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TENB. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tenable

Tenable Stock Down 3.0 %

TENB stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,150.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,082.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,150.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Tenable by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.