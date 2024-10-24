Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $40.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Teradata has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradata by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 88.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 111.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 75.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

