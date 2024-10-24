Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.63.

Tesla Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $213.65 on Monday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The stock has a market cap of $681.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.54 and its 200-day moving average is $206.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

