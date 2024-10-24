Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCBI. Hovde Group upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $640,275.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $1,209,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.