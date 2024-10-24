Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $234.00 at Bank of America

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $206.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TXRH. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.97. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $184.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.