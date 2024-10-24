TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $902.96 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $921.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $860.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $858.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

