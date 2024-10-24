TFG Advisers LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $304,591,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $215,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $488.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.75 and a 200-day moving average of $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

