TFG Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 89,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 76,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.07.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 2,271 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $280,559.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,776.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $280,559.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,776.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,651 shares of company stock valued at $929,005 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

