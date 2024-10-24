TFG Advisers LLC Sells 175 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,016,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,973,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 181,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $181.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.15. General Electric has a one year low of $84.58 and a one year high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

