TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

TFI International stock opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.96. TFI International has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,583,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $10,118,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

