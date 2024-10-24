TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $134.71, but opened at $130.52. TFI International shares last traded at $133.70, with a volume of 119,425 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TFII. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TFI International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average is $142.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

