The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $59.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.2 %

ZION stock opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,003,000 after acquiring an additional 929,251 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,019,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

