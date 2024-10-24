The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Shares Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The GPT Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

About The GPT Group

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

