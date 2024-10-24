The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

Home Depot stock opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

