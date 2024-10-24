Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 540 ($7.01) and last traded at GBX 540 ($7.01). Approximately 157,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 180,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.14).

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £718.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.29 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 493.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 520.95.

Thungela Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Thungela Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,619.05%.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

