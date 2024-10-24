TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $126.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after buying an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

