Tom Arseneault Sells 152,999 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Arseneault sold 152,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.27), for a total value of £2,034,886.70 ($2,642,023.76).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Tom Arseneault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Tom Arseneault sold 180,787 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.27), for a total transaction of £2,404,467.10 ($3,121,873.67).

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BA opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.40) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,304.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,319.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,233.33, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,166.67%.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.48) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.70) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.66) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,438 ($18.67).

View Our Latest Analysis on BA

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.