Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.2 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $292.09 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $307.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.74.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Tractor Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 67.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,403,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

