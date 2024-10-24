Traders Purchase Large Volume of Avantor Put Options (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 27,108 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 368% compared to the average volume of 5,798 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 2,003.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 1,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

