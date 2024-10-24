TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in TransDigm Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,448.41.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,357.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,363.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,306.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $811.42 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.