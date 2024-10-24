Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $270.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $233.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

View Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $257.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.20. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.