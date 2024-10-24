Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Barclays

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $286.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

TRV opened at $257.35 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

