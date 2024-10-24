Truist Financial Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $190.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $198.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 876,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,353,000 after acquiring an additional 72,013 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 130,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

