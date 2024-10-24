U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Exchange Bank increased its holdings in Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 36,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 98,489 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Walmart by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 15,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $83.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at $49,123,611.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock valued at $955,284,831 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.