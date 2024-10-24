U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $531.23 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

