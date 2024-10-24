U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 28,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 37,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 4.0 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

