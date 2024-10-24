Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Bank of America

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.