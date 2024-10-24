United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $131.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

