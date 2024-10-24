United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $343.71 and last traded at $345.10. 254,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 467,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.26.

Specifically, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $2,855,916.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,277.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.33.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.92.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

