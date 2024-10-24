Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.57 and last traded at $31.77. Approximately 11,882 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $19.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF Company Profile

The Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (KRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Republican members of the US Congress and their families. KRUZ was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

