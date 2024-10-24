US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.66 and last traded at $43.81. Approximately 1,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

