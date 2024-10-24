Utz Brands (UTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Utz Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Utz Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Utz Brands Price Performance

UTZ stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

In other news, Director Bruce John Lindeman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,352.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UTZ. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

