Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $61.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Valaris traded as low as $49.16 and last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 40122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VAL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

In related news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,237.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,237.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,326.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Valaris by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,849,000 after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Valaris by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $7,355,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in Valaris by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

