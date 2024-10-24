Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ventas by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 137,327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 64.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $66.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -449.99%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

