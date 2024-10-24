Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $65.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31. Ventas has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -346.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $135,425,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,517,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 856,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,905,000 after purchasing an additional 586,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 459,689 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.