Veren (TSE:VRN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Veren (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Veren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Veren Stock Performance

Veren Company Profile

Shares of VRN stock opened at C$8.34 on Tuesday. Veren has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$12.67.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

