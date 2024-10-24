Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VS opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 8,703.52% and a negative return on equity of 255.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

